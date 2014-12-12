BRIEF-Sino Splendid Holdings says co expects to record loss for 3 months ended 31 March 2017
* Expected to record a loss for three months ended 31 March 2017
MNC Group, owned by media tycoon Hary Tanoesoedibjo, plans to spend around 6 trillion rupiah ($482.51 million) next year to finance expansion in the infrastructure sector, Kontan reported, citing Corporate Secretary Syafril Nasution.
The firm will focus on finishing several toll road projects, including the first phase Ciawi-Sukabumi toll road in West Java worth 2.1 trillion rupiah. Construction is expected to start in early 2015.
PT MNC Investama Tbk, the investment arm of the group, has previously said the group will build a 20-km Pejagan-Pemalang toll road in Central Java that will need an investment of 1.4 trillion rupiah, the report said.
COLOMBO, April 21 Sri Lankan shares gained on Friday to hit a more than six-month closing high on foreign buying in market heavyweight John Keells Holdings, helping boost the overall sentiment.