Financing firm PT MNC Kapital Indonesia, a unit of MNC group, plans to raise up to 1.62 trillion rupiah ($140.42 million) via a rights issue.

It plans to issue 1.8 billion shares, or 56.9 percent of its enlarged capital, at a price of 900 rupiah per share.

The firm will spend 211 billion rupiah to buy a 24 percent stake in PT Bank ICB Bumiputera. The remaining 1.4 trillion rupiah will be used for short- and long-term investment.

The firm plans to enlarge its ownership in Bank Bumiputera to up to 40 percent and expects to get approval from the Financial Services Authority in October. (Kontan)

