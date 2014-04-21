Property developer PT MNC Land plans to raise funds from a rights issue, releasing 645.5 million shares, or 10 percent of its enlarged capital, to strengthen capital and increase liquidity on the Indonesia Stock Exchange, said Director Dipa Simatupang.

The company will seek shareholders' approval in an extraordinary meeting on May 2. (Investor Daily)

