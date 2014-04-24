Retail firm PT Modern Internasional plans to open 2,000-2,500 7-Eleven outlets in Jakarta and its outskirts within the next 10 years, with a total investment of up to 7.5 trillion rupiah ($644.88 million), said Director Henri Honoris. The firm currently owns 161 7-Eleven outlets and aims to add 200 new outlets in 2014 and 2015. (Investor Daily)

