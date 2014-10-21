CIMB Private Equity Sdn Bhd will buy a 10 percent stake worth $25 million in PT Modern Internasional Tbk, the operator of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain in Indonesia, said Modern official Henri Honoris. (Investor Daily, Kontan)

The company plans to open 60-70 7-Eleven outlets next year, up from this year's target of 50. Modern Internasional currently operates 175 7-Eleven stores in Jakarta.

