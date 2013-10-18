Property developer PT Modernland Realty will issue a $300 million global bond with a three-year tenure in the fourth quarter of this year, said Corporate Secretary Cuncun Wijaya.

Modernland plans to use the proceeds from the bond sale to purchase a 51 percent stake in Jakarta Garden City from Keppel Land, for which it needs 2.29 trillion rupiah ($202.12 million). (Kontan)

