BRIEF-Capital First raises 2.35 bln rupees via NCD issue
* Says raised 2.35 billion rupees via NCD issue Source text: http://bit.ly/2nIlaHz Further company coverage:
Property developer PT Modernland Realty will issue a $300 million global bond with a three-year tenure in the fourth quarter of this year, said Corporate Secretary Cuncun Wijaya.
Modernland plans to use the proceeds from the bond sale to purchase a 51 percent stake in Jakarta Garden City from Keppel Land, for which it needs 2.29 trillion rupiah ($202.12 million). (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11330 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Proposes to re-elect Cui Jinfeng as executive director in AGM