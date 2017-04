Property developer PT Modernland Realty booked marketing sales of 480 billion rupiah ($41.97 million) during January-March, representing 12 percent of the firm's full-year target for 2014 at 4 trillion rupiah, said investor relations officer Cuncun Wijaya.

The company plans to spend 1.3 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure this year. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11437.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)