BRIEF-Is Finansal Kiralama appoints Mehmet Karakilic as general manager
Indonesian property developer PT Modernland Realty Tbk through subsidiary PT Mitra Sindo Sukses booked sales of 350 billion rupiah ($26.45 million) from the first stage of its new East Jakarta development, reported Bisnis Indonesia, quoting President Director Andy K. Natanael.
The residential development of more than 500 units is part of a larger project undertaken by Modernland, which Natanael said was witnessing demand from residents of Greater Jakarta.
($1 = 13,235.0000 rupiah)
* Vivendi has notified EU authorities over stake (Wraps separates, adds details, Vivendi comment, analyst)