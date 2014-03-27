Real estate developer PT Modernland Realty booked a net profit of 2.45 trillion rupiah ($214.7 million) in 2013, compared with 260.5 billion rupiah ($22.8 million) a year earlier as revenues rose, a company official said. The firm plans to spend 1.3 trillion rupiah ($113.9 million) on capital expenditure this year. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)

