BRIEF-Advance Residence Investment completes acquisition of properties for 4.37 bln yen
* Says it completed acquisition of two properties for 4.37 billion yen in total on April 18
Real estate developer PT Modernland Realty booked a net profit of 2.45 trillion rupiah ($214.7 million) in 2013, compared with 260.5 billion rupiah ($22.8 million) a year earlier as revenues rose, a company official said. The firm plans to spend 1.3 trillion rupiah ($113.9 million) on capital expenditure this year. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
April 18 Australian shares slipped to their lowest in three weeks on Tuesday after the long Easter weekend, as miners struggled on worries about a growing glut, while profit-taking in crude oil hurt energy stocks.