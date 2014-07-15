BRIEF-Lamtex Holdings says Shen Jing has resigned as Executive Director
* Shen Jing has resigned as Executive Director of company Source text (http://bit.ly/2pRgv2N ) Further company coverage:
Indonesian property developer PT Modernland Realty Tbk plans to buy back $150 million in bonds due in 2016 and will issue $150 million worth new global bonds to finance the purchase, said Investor Relation Officer Cuncun Wijaya.
The company said it would spend 1.3 trillion rupiah ($111 million) this year to acquire 1,000 hectares of land. (Investor Daily)
The company said it would spend 1.3 trillion rupiah ($111 million) this year to acquire 1,000 hectares of land. (Investor Daily)
* Q1 revenue 0.7 million euros ($750,890) versus 0.6 million euros year ago