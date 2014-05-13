Brewer PT Multi Bintang Indonesia, producer of
Indonesia's most popular beer label, plans to spend 210 billion
rupiah ($18.23 million) to build a non-alcoholic drinks factory
in East Java province, said CEO Michael Chin.
The plant is expected to start operations in the third
quarter of this year, he added. The company aims to increase
revenue contribution from its non-alcoholic drinks business that
had contributed about 74.19 billion rupiah or 10 percent of the
company's total revenues at 738.14 billion rupiah until end of
March. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 11,521 Indonesian rupiah)
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)