BRIEF-Lawton Development to pay no div for FY 2016
April 17 Lawton Development Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/S2c84q Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Beer brewer PT Multi Bintang Indonesia is looking to expand into Japan and Korea to boost revenue from export sales, reported Kontan, quoting CEO Michael Chin.
The company's, which brews the popular Bintang beer, exports rose 89 percent year-on-year to 27.47 billion rupiah ($2.23 million) in the third quarter of this year. Multi Bintang currently exports its products to Australia. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,300 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 1.5 million yuan to 2 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (8.0 million yuan)