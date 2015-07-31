Brewer PT Multi Bintang Indonesia Tbk canceled a plan
to invest 635 billion rupiah ($47.12 million) to expand its beer
plant due to a ban on sales of alcoholic drinks at minimarts,
the Kontan daily reported, quoting Corporate Affairs Director
Bambang Britono.
Multi Bintang, majority-owned by Dutch brewer Heineken
, said it expected a 40 percent drop in 2015 sales
volume for Indonesia's beer industry from a year ago.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 13,477.0000 rupiah)
(Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)