Brewer PT Multi Bintang Indonesia Tbk reported a net profit of 348.22 billion rupiah ($29.7 million) for the first half of this year, down 10 percent from the same period last year, due to higher sales and marketing costs, said Commissioner Cosmas Batubara.

Revenue rose 7 percent to 1.34 trillion rupiah from 1.25 trillion rupiah. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,720 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)