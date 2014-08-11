BRIEF-Pernod Ricard eyes improvement in China
April 20 Pernod Ricard says in slides released along its third-quarter sales that for full year 2016/17 ending June 30:
Brewer PT Multi Bintang Indonesia Tbk reported a net profit of 348.22 billion rupiah ($29.7 million) for the first half of this year, down 10 percent from the same period last year, due to higher sales and marketing costs, said Commissioner Cosmas Batubara.
Revenue rose 7 percent to 1.34 trillion rupiah from 1.25 trillion rupiah. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,720 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
April 20 Pernod Ricard says in slides released along its third-quarter sales that for full year 2016/17 ending June 30:
* Reports Q3 2016/2017 grain sales at 1.4 million tons, down 1.7 pct year on year