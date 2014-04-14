Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
PT Multipolar plans to spend 1.9 trillion rupiah ($166.48 million) on capital expenditure this year to boost revenues by 20-30 percent from last year's 14.67 trillion rupiah, said finance director Richard H. Setiadi.
Multipolar booked a net profit of 1.64 trillion rupiah in 2013, up 888 percent on year. (Bisnis Indonesia)
* Fairpointe Capital LLC reports 6.4 percent passive stake in Office Depot Inc as on March 31, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pmzp5y) Further company coverage: