Mitsui & Co Ltd and Mitsui Knowledge Industry Co Ltd have bought 35 percent shares in PT Multipolar Technology's unit, PT Graha Teknologi Nusantara, according to CEO of Multipolar, Wahyudi Chandra, in a statement.

Mitsui & Co bought 10 percent shares while Mitsui Knowledge acquired 25 percent in Graha Teknologi.

Multipolar said it would use the proceed to finance expansion and for working capital. (Investor Daily)

