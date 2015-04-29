Indonesian cosmetics company PT Mustika Ratu Tbk is entering the property business to utilise its land assets, Kontan reported, quoting Corporate Secretary Bimo Sebayang.

The company will build a property complex on its land in Bekasi, West Java, which will mostly be developed into warehouses and a commercial complex.

