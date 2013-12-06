BRIEF-Superior Gold produces 20,769 ounces of gold in Q1
* Qtrly gold produced was 20,769 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Copper and gold miner PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara said it was ready to process copper concentrate in Indonesia, said Chief Executive Martiono Hadianto.
The Indonesian unit of Newmont Mining Corp signed a conditional sales purchase agreement with PT Indosmelt to supply copper concentrate, starting in 2016.
* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
* Qtrly gold produced was 20,769 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Wednesday: