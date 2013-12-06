PT Bumi Resources plans to swap 39.68 percent of its shares, or 13.67 billion shares worth 5.8 trillion rupiah ($484.85 million), to pay off debts to a number of creditors including China Investment Corporation, the company said in a statement.

The firm will seek shareholders' approval in an extraordinary meeting on Dec. 20.

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 11,962.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Sunil Nair)