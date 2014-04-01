Bread maker PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk sees a 20
to 25 percent growth in its 2014 revenue at about 1.8 trillion
rupiah ($158.5 million), on strong demand, Kontan reported
quoting a company official.
The firm plans to spend 120 billion rupiah on capital
expenditure this year to fix and maintain its eight existing
factories and will add 5 to 10 new production lines.
($1 = 11,360 rupiah)
