Bread maker PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk is considering issuing bonds worth 500 billion rupiah ($39.23 million) this year to finance expansion, Bisnis Indonesia reported, quoting spokesman Stephen Orlando.

The firm plans to increase its capital expenditure to 350 billion rupiah this year, up from last year's 120 billion rupiah.

