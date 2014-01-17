UPDATE 1-French prosecutors open Peugeot diesel-cheating probe
PARIS, April 24 French prosecutors have opened a formal investigation into suspected diesel emissions test-cheating by carmaker PSA Group, a court official said on Monday.
Car distribution firm and sole agent of Japanese Nissan Motor Co , PT Nissan Motor Indonesia, will double 2014 production capacity to 200,000 units per year, said co-CEO Yoshiya Horigome, the Investor Daily reports.
CARACAS, April 24 General Motors' Venezuelan subsidiary has sent a message to almost 2,700 staff informing them that they are no longer employed by the company and had received severance pay in their bank accounts, according to two employees.