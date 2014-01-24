PT Nissan Motor Indonesia, distributor for Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd, sees annual car sales to grow 50-55 percent this year to 92,00-95,000 vehicles, said the firm's vice-president Teddy Irawan.

For 2013, Nissan delivered 61,119 vehicles to customers in Southeast Asia's largest economy. (Kontan)

