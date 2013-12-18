Toll road and ports operator PT Nusantara Infrastructure Tbk plans to expand its business line into telecommunication tower business by acquiring 39.55 percent of shares in PT Tara Cell Intrabuana, said General Manager Deden Rochmawati.

The plan is estimated worth 598 billion rupiah ($49.33 million).

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 12,122.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)