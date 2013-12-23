Lender PT Bank OCBC NISP, a unit of Singapore listed
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd plans to issue bonds
worth of 3 trillion rupiah ($245.65 million) early next year, to
maintain its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) at 18 percent, said
Chief Executive Parwati Surjaudaja.
The firm earlier raised 3.5 trillion rupiah via a rights
issue at the end of November to boost its CAR to more than 17
percent by the end of this year, from 14.9 percent at
end-September. The firm expects loan growth in 2014 at between
15 percent and 20. (Investor Daily)
($1 = 12212.5 rupiah)
