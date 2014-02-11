BRIEF-Bank of Palestine Q1 income rises
* Q1 net income after tax $12.3 million versus $10.4 million year ago
Lender PT Bank OCBC NISP, a unit of Singapore-listed Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd, reported 2013 net profit of 1.14 trillion rupiah ($93.65 million), up 25 percent from a year earlier, as interest income rose to 3.14 trillion rupiah from 2.56 trillion rupiah in 2012, CFO Hartati said. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12172.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Q1 net income after tax $12.3 million versus $10.4 million year ago
ABU DHABI, April 30 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank on Sunday posted an 8 percent rise in first-quarter profit, slightly above analysts' forecasts, helped by a double-digit percentage increase in non-interest income.