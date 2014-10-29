Lender PT Bank OCBC NISP booked a net profit of 942 billion rupiah ($77.47 million) in the third quarter, up 12 percent from a year earlier, driven by interest income that rose 20 percent to 2.7 trillion rupiah, said CEO Parwati Surjaudaja.

OCBC NISP, a unit of Singapore-listed Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd, recorded loan growth of 9 percent to 66.6 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia)

