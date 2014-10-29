BRIEF-Rongan Property's 2016 net profit up, Q1 surges
* Says 2016 net profit up 44.2 percent y/y at 148.9 million yuan ($21.61 million)
Lender PT Bank OCBC NISP booked a net profit of 942 billion rupiah ($77.47 million) in the third quarter, up 12 percent from a year earlier, driven by interest income that rose 20 percent to 2.7 trillion rupiah, said CEO Parwati Surjaudaja.
OCBC NISP, a unit of Singapore-listed Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd, recorded loan growth of 9 percent to 66.6 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,160 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Says 2016 net profit up 44.2 percent y/y at 148.9 million yuan ($21.61 million)
SINGAPORE, April 26 Singapore on Wednesday launched a S$1 billion ($717.31 million) fund to invest in companies with strong intellectual property profiles as part of a government push to establish the city-state as a global IP centre.