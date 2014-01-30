Garment company PT Pan Brothers sees revenue in 2014 growing 30 percent to $400 million from last year, said Corporate Secretary Iswar Deni.

The firm plans to develop seven factories within three years, financed by rights issue proceeds totalling 1.01 trillion rupiah ($83 million).

Director Fitri Ratnasari said it would allocate a total of 608 billion rupiah to finance the plan. Pan Brothers will develop four factories this year with a total investment of $34.2 million, the Kontan reported.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12165 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)