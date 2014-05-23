Garment maker PT Pan Brothers plans to spend 400 billion rupiah ($34.7 million) on capital expenditure this year to develop four new factories, said Executive Anne Patricia Sutanto.

The company will build seven new factories until 2016. Pan Brothers recorded $63.99 million in sales until March, little changed from last year's $63.96 million. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 11530.0000 rupiah)