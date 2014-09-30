BRIEF-Artea FY net income group share down at 3.2 million euros
* FY net income group share 3.2 million euros ($3.4 million) versus 5.3 million euros year ago
Indonesian garment maker PT Pan Brothers booked a net profit of $6.9 million in the first half of this year, up 33 percent from $5.17 million a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Revenue grew 2 percent to $162.9 million and export sales reached $151.6 million. (Kontan)
