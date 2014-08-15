BRIEF-MND signs exclusive partnership with Chinese ski resort
* MND signs exclusive 50 million euro ($54.3 million) 5-year partnership with Chinese ski resort of Wanlong
Indonesian garment maker PT Pan Brothers Tbk plans to expand its textile and garment business into Vietnam, China and Cambodia, said vice CEO Anne Patricia Sutanto.
The company has formed a joint venture in Vietnam and will start trial production this year by producing 2 million pieces of Adidas sportswear, she said. Pan Brothers is looking to acquire a Chinese garment producer and also plans to expand into Cambodia next year. (Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* MND signs exclusive 50 million euro ($54.3 million) 5-year partnership with Chinese ski resort of Wanlong
April 24 Albertsons Cos Inc is exploring a takeover of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.