Bunge profit slumps on weak agribusiness margins
May 3 U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd reported a fall in its first-quarter profit as weak demand from South America weighed on margins in its agribusiness.
Indonesian garment maker PT Pan Brothers is targeting revenue growth of between 15 and 20 percent this year with the operation of its four new factories with a total capacity of 27 million pieces, said Director Fitri R Hartono, as quoted by Bisnis Indonesia.
The firm expects to boost production to more than 60 million pieces by the end of this year. Pan Brothers booked revenue of $252.78 million from January to September 2014, down 4 percent from a year earlier.
(Adds table) LONDON, May 3 Britain's grocery market grew by 3.7 percent in the 12 weeks to April 23, the fastest rate since September 2013, driven by Britons splashing out on food at Easter and inflation edging higher, industry data showed on Wednesday. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said all 10 major retailers were in growth for the first time in three-and-a-half years. Grocery prices jumped 2.6 percent year-on-year in the period, up from the 2.3 percent recorded in th