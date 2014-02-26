BRIEF-Austock Group enters into subscription agreements
* Entered into subscription agreements dated with Ellerston Capital Limited
Lender PT Bank Permata's 2013 net profit rose 26 percent to 1.72 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($147.42 million), according to newspaper reports. The bank recorded loan growth at 26 percent to 118.8 trillion Indonesian rupiah with interest income rising 10 percent to 5.37 trillion Indonesian rupiah. (Investor Daily, Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
($1 = 11667.5000 Indonesian rupiahs)
* 21st Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone to launch a joint bid for Tribune Media - FT, citing sources Source text - http://on.ft.com/2pkKKlo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)