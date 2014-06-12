PT Phapros, the pharmaceutical unit of Rajawali Nusantara
Indonesia, plans to launch an initial public offering in early
2015 when its merger with sister company Mitra Rajawali Banjaran
will be completed, said Finance Director Budi Ruseno.
The company will sell 10-20 percent of its enlarged capital
and aims to raise between 350 billion rupiah ($29.6 million) and
500 billion rupiah. The proceeds will be used to expand its
production capacity and build hospitals. (Investor Daily,
Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 11,810.00 rupiah)
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)