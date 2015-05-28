Pharmaceutical firm Bayer Indonesia is optimistic it will be able to export to at least 50 countries within the next three years as demand from overseas markets continues to grow, reported the Jakarta Post, citing a company executive.

Bayer Indonesia's healthcare supply center head Safak Oner said late on Wednesday the company currently exports 75 percent of its total production to 20 countries across the world, including Australia, the UK, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and Romania.

