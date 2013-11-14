State construction firm PT Pembangunan Perumahan sees new contracts in 2014 growing by 20 percent, said Finance Director Tumiyana. PT PP also plans to acquire heavy equipment provider PT Prima Jasa Aldo Dua to support its construction business. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily)

