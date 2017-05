Indonesian property firm PT Pembangunan Perumahan Tbk's planned expansion in Australia has been hampered by regulations, Investor Daily reported, citing CEO Bambang Triwibowo.

The company is planning to build mixed-use property in Perth, the newspaper added.

