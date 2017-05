Indonesian state-controlled real estate firm PT PP Properti Tbk will boost its hotel management business in the next five years, Investor Daily reported, citing Finance Director Indaryanto.

He said the company is in discussion to acquire a hotel and shopping mall in Balikpapan for 415 billion rupiah ($30.8 million).

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 13,465.00 rupiah) (Compiled by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Anand Basu)