Plantation firm PT Provident Agro plans to raise funds
via a rights issue, releasing 10 percent of its enlarged
capital, scheduled for this year, to pay debts that had reached
2.67 trillion rupiah ($235.7 million) as of the first half of
2013, a source told Investor Daily.
The source also said the firm had appointed PT Indopremier
Securities to act as underwriter. Earlier, Provident forecast
crude palm oil (CPO) output would increase 27 percent to 90,000
tonnes this year from 71,000 tonnes in 2012. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 11330 rupiah)
(Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)