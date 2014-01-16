Supermarket firm PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa plans to spend around 400 billion rupiah ($33.10 million) on capital expenditure this year, said Corporate Secretary Setyadi Surya. (Bisnis Indonesia)

($1 = 12085.0000 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)