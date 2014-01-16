S.Korea Lotte Group to combine units into holding company -Money Today
* Lotte mulling holding company to break cross-shareholding ties
Supermarket firm PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa plans to spend around 400 billion rupiah ($33.10 million) on capital expenditure this year, said Corporate Secretary Setyadi Surya. (Bisnis Indonesia)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 12085.0000 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Lotte mulling holding company to break cross-shareholding ties
April 21 Changchun Yidong Clutch Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/y1DwqV Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)