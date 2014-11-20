Department store operator PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa
plans to open six new outlets in Bogor, Sumedang, Semarang, Solo
and Malang next year to achieve its 2015 full-year sales growth
target of 15 percent, Investor Daily newpaper reported, quoting
the firm's director, Suryanto.
Ramayana is targeting revenue of 9.2 trillion rupiah
($757.51 million) next year, up from this year's target of 8
trillion rupiah and will spend 300 billion rupiah in capital
expenditure to finance expansion. (Investor Daily)
(1 US dollar = 12,145 rupiah)
