Retailer Ramayana Lestari Sentosa is targeting revenue of 9 trillion rupiah ($692 million) in 2015, up more than 10 percent from its realised 2014 revenue of below 8 trillion rupiah, reported Bisnis Indonesia newspaper, quoting Ramayana Finance Director Suryanto.

The targeted growth is expected as a result of the firm's cooperation with Dutch supermarket retailer SPAR International.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 13,015 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)