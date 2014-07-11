Property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai (BSD),
controlled by the Sinar Mas Group, booked sales of 2.75 trillion
rupiah ($236.76 million) in the first half of this year,
representing 46 percent of its full-year target, said Corporate
Secretary Hermawan Wijaya.
Sales in urban centres made up more than 65 percent of the
total. The company plans to launch new property projects in
North Sulawesi and East Kalimantan later this year. Bumi
Serpong's capital expenditure in the first quarter of this year
was 800 billion rupiah. It aims to spend 3 trillion rupiah in
capex this year to build infrastructure and for land
acquisition, Hermawan said. (Kontan)
($1 = 11,615 Indonesian rupiah)
