Oil palm plantation company PT Sampoerna Agro plans to spend 1 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($84.14 million) on capital expenditure in 2014, to expand palm oil and plantations, the Kontan reports. The company plans to add up to 10,000 hectares of land to cultivate the plantations. (Kontan) ($1 = 11885 Indonesian rupiahs)

