Indonesian Industry Minister Saleh Husen on Tuesday inaugurated the start of construction for Samsung Electronics Indonesia's new $23 million phone assembly plant on the outskirts of Jakarta, Jakarta Globe reported, quoting the minister.

The factory, which will be built near Samsung's other plants in the estate, can produce between 1 million and 1.5 million smartphones, feature phones and tablets each month, Husen said.

