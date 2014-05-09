Telecom tower supplier Sarana Menara Nusantara has plans for up to 2,000 new towers this year, adding to its existing 9,746 towers, on increasing demand from telecommunication operators, said chief executive Adam Gifari.

Gifari said Sarana is budgeting for 3 trillion rupiah ($259.52 million) of capital expenditure this year to finance the plan. The firm expects revenue to reach between 3.75 trillion rupiah and 3.87 trillion rupiah this year, compared with 3.19 trillion rupiah last year. (Kontan)

