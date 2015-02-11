PT Merdeka Copper Gold, a mining unit of investment firm Saratoga Group, plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) and may conduct a presentation to potential public investors in the first half this year, Kontan reported citing CEO Sandiaga Uno.

The firm has appointed Indo Premier Securities as underwriter.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)