Indonesian coal miner and energy firm PT Sekawan Intipratama reported a revenue of 27.23 billion rupiah ($2.24 million) in the third quarter of the year, down 85 percent year-on-year.

Net profit, however, jumped to 1.34 trillion rupiah from 145.69 billion rupiah a year earlier, driven mainly from the sale of its unit PT Zensei Indonesia. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,150 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)