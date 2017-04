State-owned cement producer PT Semen Gresik (Persero) Tbk has secured a $100 million loan from PT Bank Mandiri Persero Tbk and Standard Chartered Bank with a 5 to 8 year tenure to refinance its outstanding debt, said CEO Dwi Soetjipto in Bisnis Indonesia.

The firm also seeks loan totalling $150 million to partly fund its $200-million expansion in Myanmar.

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)