Property developer PT Sentul City Tbk plans to start three new housing projects in Sentul, West Java in August, vice CEO Andrian Budi Utama said.

The company will spend 200 billion rupiah ($16.67 million) to build houses and about 300 billion rupiah to build an apartment building, Utama said.

The company has 3,100 hectares of land in Sentul.(Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,995 rupiah) (Compiled by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)