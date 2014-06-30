BRIEF-Citycon Q1 net rental income at EUR 56.6 mln in line with expectations
* GOOD START TO THE YEAR - EPRA EARNINGS GROWTH FUELED BY SWEDEN AND NORWAY
Property developer PT Sentul City Tbk plans to start three new housing projects in Sentul, West Java in August, vice CEO Andrian Budi Utama said.
The company will spend 200 billion rupiah ($16.67 million) to build houses and about 300 billion rupiah to build an apartment building, Utama said.
The company has 3,100 hectares of land in Sentul.(Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,995 rupiah) (Compiled by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* GOOD START TO THE YEAR - EPRA EARNINGS GROWTH FUELED BY SWEDEN AND NORWAY
TAIPEI/HONG KONG, April 20 Chinese tech conglomerate LeEco is in talks to sell a prized property asset in the heart of Beijing it acquired in a $420 million deal last year, the latest effort by the electric car-to-smartphone behemoth to raise funds amid a severe cash crunch.